B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 675 at Berenberg Bank

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 589.56 ($7.70).

LON BME opened at GBX 630 ($8.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 600.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 575.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 465.41 ($6.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

