Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $638.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 191.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 671,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter valued at $4,639,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Annexon by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Annexon by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

