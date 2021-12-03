Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

