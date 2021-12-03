Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ardelyx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.09.

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $191.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 966.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 771,162 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

