Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 19,249 Shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.45. Xenetic Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 1,503.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

