Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $8,484,000.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $8,484,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $12,188,768.22.

Shares of U opened at $152.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $9,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 49.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 220.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

