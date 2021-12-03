Joseph Gebbia Sells 136,982 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 114.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 165.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

