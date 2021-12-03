Head-To-Head Analysis: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 18.35% 22.27% 16.60% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Incyte and Zymergen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.67 billion 5.52 -$295.70 million $2.41 27.65 Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zymergen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Incyte.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Incyte and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 4 7 0 2.50 Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50

Incyte currently has a consensus price target of $88.30, indicating a potential upside of 32.52%. Zymergen has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Incyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than Zymergen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Incyte beats Zymergen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

