$594.83 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $594.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.00 million and the lowest is $588.20 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

BGS opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 1,287.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in B&G Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

