Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 69.05 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 59.35 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £455.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

