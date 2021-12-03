The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 855 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 539.60 ($7.05) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 613.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,488.77.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have bought a total of 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

