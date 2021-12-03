Barclays Raises Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 3,030

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,575 ($33.64) to GBX 2,980 ($38.93) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,651.20 ($34.64).

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,996 ($39.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,975.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,853.18. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

