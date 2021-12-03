Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Countryside Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

CSP opened at GBX 440.20 ($5.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 479.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 503.91. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57).

In related news, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($261,197.11).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

