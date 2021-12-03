Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Increases By 44.2%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 283,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

