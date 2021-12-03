Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Decreases By 25.1%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,300 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $145.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

