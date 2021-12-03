SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $407.00 at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $407.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

Shares of SBAC opened at $348.04 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.34 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.05 and a 200-day moving average of $336.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 539,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 68,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

