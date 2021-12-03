GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $80.00

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Shares of GFS stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.