Mizuho Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.55.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 426.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Zscaler by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zscaler by 33.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 8.4% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.