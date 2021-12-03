Comparing Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15%

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Energizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energizer $3.02 billion 0.83 $160.90 million $2.08 18.09

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50 Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $50.13, suggesting a potential upside of 33.24%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Summary

Energizer beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

