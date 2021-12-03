Comparing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -46.14% -11.53% -6.21% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Exact Sciences and Zymergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.49 billion 9.31 -$848.53 million ($4.97) -16.21 Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zymergen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exact Sciences and Zymergen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 1 12 0 2.92 Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $140.38, suggesting a potential upside of 74.24%. Zymergen has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Exact Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Zymergen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Zymergen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

