Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

R stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ryder System has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

