Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the second quarter worth about $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

