Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $221.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.28.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $192.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 179.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a twelve month low of $185.28 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,507. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

