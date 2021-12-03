Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $221.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.28.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $192.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 179.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a twelve month low of $185.28 and a twelve month high of $289.23.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,507. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
