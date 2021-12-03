Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of SGRY opened at $46.11 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. State Street Corp grew its position in Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after buying an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

