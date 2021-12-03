Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.88.

NYSE:TD opened at $75.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 116.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

