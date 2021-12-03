Raymond James Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:VET opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

