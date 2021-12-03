Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 740 ($9.67).

CLIN opened at GBX 778.50 ($10.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 620.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 659.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.24. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 541.50 ($7.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

