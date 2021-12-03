QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $535.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIWI has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QIWI by 120.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in QIWI by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in QIWI by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in QIWI by 252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QIWI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIWI (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.