Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $23.75

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.75 to $23.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $20.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

