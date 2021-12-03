Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 402.20 ($5.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 110.61. Dr. Martens has a one year low of GBX 355.60 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 387.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 426.27.
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
