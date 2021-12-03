Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 402.20 ($5.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 110.61. Dr. Martens has a one year low of GBX 355.60 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 387.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 426.27.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.