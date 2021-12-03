Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down to $62.44

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.44, but opened at $61.10. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.