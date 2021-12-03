CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 413,512 shares.The stock last traded at $169.89 and had previously closed at $171.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

