Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $28.04. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
