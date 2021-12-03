Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $28.04. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

