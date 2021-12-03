BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $22.93

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $17.31. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 3,915 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

The stock has a market cap of $634.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

