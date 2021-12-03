U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.17. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1,958 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $713.64 million, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.