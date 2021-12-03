U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.17. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1,958 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $713.64 million, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $320,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.