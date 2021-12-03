ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

