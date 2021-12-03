Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MRRTY stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

