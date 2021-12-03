Head-To-Head Review: Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.11, meaning that its share price is 411% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natcore Technology and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT -9.48% -7.97% -6.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and nLIGHT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT $222.79 million 4.91 -$20.93 million ($0.62) -40.16

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Natcore Technology and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 0 5 0 3.00

nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 78.31%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Natcore Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

