Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

