BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BGSF stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $145.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,564 shares of company stock worth $560,602. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BGSF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.