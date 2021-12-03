American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $97.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

AWR opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $97.37.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $596,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American States Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American States Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

