American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $97.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.
AWR opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $97.37.
In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $596,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American States Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American States Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.
American States Water Company Profile
