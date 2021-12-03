Raymond James Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $75.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.