Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

ACRE opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $706.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

