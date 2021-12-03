Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Get Conduent alerts:

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.