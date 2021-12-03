AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics’ uptick in year-over-year revenues and solid performances across two of its GBUs in first-quarter fiscal 2022 are impressive. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A raised fiscal 2022 revenue outlook is a plus. NanoKnife’s solid potential and AngioDynamics’ strong focus on pancreatic cancer markets raise optimism. Robust product line is also impressive. A solid solvency position is an added plus. AngioDynamics’ fiscal first-quarter results were with better than expected. Over the past six months, it has outperformed its sector. Yet, continued softness in international markets and fall in VA revenues are concerning. AngioDynamics’ operation in a strict regulatory setting and stiff competitive space are worrying. Overdependence on NanoKnife is also concerning. Pricing pressure and forex woes prevail.”

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ANGO opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after acquiring an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.