Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Buy

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.74 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

