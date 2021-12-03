Enbridge (ENB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently:

11/30/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$53.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$57.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$61.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$54.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

10/5/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$47.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$40.63 and a one year high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

