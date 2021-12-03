Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verastem by 230.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 830,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $123,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $473.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

