Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) versus Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Critical Review

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and Micron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 174.43 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -15.52 Micron Technology $27.71 billion 3.35 $5.86 billion $5.15 16.09

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ideal Power and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Micron Technology 1 7 23 1 2.75

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.95%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $102.93, indicating a potential upside of 24.20%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93% Micron Technology 21.16% 15.98% 11.97%

Summary

Micron Technology beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The MBU segment offers memory products sold into smartphone and other mobile-device markets. The SBU segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets, and other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms. The EBU segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph Leon Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman on October 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

