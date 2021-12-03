Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lookers stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £227.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.22. Lookers has a 52-week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.61 ($0.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.66.

In related news, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,346.59).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

